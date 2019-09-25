Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1337 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA IDMO remained flat at $$26.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

