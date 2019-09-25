Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

