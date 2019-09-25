Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (PSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

