Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of PVI stock remained flat at $$24.91 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

