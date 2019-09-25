Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.37

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 166669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

