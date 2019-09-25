IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) to Issue $0.35 — Dividend

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3513 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA ROOF traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 6,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

