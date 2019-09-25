IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,072,278 coins and its circulating supply is 379,017,164 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

