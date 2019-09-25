iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.19. 3,626,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,559. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

