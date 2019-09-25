iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,073,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.01.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.