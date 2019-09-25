iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) Declares — Dividend of $0.62

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.621 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1 year low of $2,870.00 and a 1 year high of $3,650.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32.

