iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) to Issue $0.29 — Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2869 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,745,618 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.