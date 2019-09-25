iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IETC)

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

IETC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

