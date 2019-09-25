iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, 987 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

