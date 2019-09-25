iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.85 (NYSEARCA:JKL)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8534 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $155.24.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

