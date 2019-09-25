iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,955,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

