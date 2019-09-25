iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,429,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,648,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

