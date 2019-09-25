iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:ESML)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

BATS ESML traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

