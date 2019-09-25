iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,148. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

