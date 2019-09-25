iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA IGN traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,772. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Get iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF alerts:

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.