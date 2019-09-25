iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.96 (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.9601 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years.

SOXX traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 344,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.25. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $221.31.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

