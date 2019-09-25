iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 34,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 552.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

