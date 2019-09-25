iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 837,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.37. 112,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,921. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

