iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $128,287,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,312,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. 1,669,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

