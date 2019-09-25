iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $153.26. 9,204,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

