iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after buying an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,075,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $134.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.