iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2092 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

