iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Announces — Dividend of $0.72

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7159 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 672,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,275. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

