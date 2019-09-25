iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.70 (NYSEARCA:IYK)

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6999 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,563. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $127.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

