iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Declares $0.61 — Dividend

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. 98,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

