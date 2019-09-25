Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) Trading Up 12.9%

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Get Itasca Capital alerts:

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Itasca Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itasca Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.