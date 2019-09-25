James E. Evans Sells 9,317 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Director James E. Evans sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $997,943.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. 288,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

