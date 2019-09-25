James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $825.40

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $825.40 and traded as high as $799.95. James Latham shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 824.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 829.29.

James Latham Company Profile (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.