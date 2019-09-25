Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.80% of VanEck Vectors China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors China ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors China ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

