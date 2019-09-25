Jane Street Group LLC Buys 48,859 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVAL. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 985,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IVAL opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.