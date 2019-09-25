Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

