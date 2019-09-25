JET8 Trading Down 35.3% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $263,342.00 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00186747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.01002475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00085211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

