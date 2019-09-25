Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 113,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

