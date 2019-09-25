Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.37. 153,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

