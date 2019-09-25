JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BBEU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 248,590 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73.

