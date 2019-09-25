JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2436 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

BBUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.62. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

