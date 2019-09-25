JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1985 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:JDIV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

