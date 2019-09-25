Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.48, 1,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29.

Kajima Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)

Kajima Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural design, civil engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It also provides various services, such as design and consulting, procurement and construction, book publishing, insurance, and sales services.

