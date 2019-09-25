Kenmare Resources plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KMR traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 239.50 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.71. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

KMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (up from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

