Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,475.26

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,475.26 and traded as low as $1,141.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,150.00, with a volume of 455,928 shares.

KWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,548.33 ($20.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,511.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

