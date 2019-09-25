KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

