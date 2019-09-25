Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of -0.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.