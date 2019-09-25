Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $15.69. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 8,526 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNF. Desjardins increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$560.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, insider Antomel Limited sold 1,535,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total transaction of C$23,415,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,548,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,865,723. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,872 shares of company stock worth $23,422,243.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

