LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of LHC Group worth $58,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $275,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,194. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.84 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

