Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $1.93

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00023051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $4.62 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00671552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010615 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

