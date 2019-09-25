Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,923,000 after acquiring an additional 112,797 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $80.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.78 and a beta of 1.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

